Luchador de UFC pierde testículo por un patada

El peleador de UFC, Devin Powell, perdió un testículo luego de recibir una fuerte patada por parte de su compañero, Jon Lauzon, durante un entrenamiento.
"Estaba practicando rodillazos en el suelo, con Joe Lauzon, y me rompió los testículos con su poder. Su próximo oponente no tendrá chance cuando lo enfrente en abril", compartió de forma festiva Powell en Instagram.
Thanks to the fine ambulatory services in Wells, ME, I am checked into the hospital and ready for surgery. Shout out to @joelauzon we’ve been practicing knees on the ground and he successfully ruptured my testicle with his sheer power. His opponent has no chance in April 🤣 ... now to get the blood clot drained and the goods repaired 😭😂🚑. I waited a day and a half to be seen.. word for the wise, if you hurt yourself, go get checked out. @danawhite @seanshelby how about a NY @Ufc fight coming up... this will be quite the comeback story 😆. Share this and help me get the ball rolling on my next Fight and follow my journey... pun intended #hurt #business #ballbreaker #bjj #jiujitsu #brazilianjiujitsu #mma #ufc #hospital #ambulance #nurse #health #wellness #help #car #drive #work #happy #broken #life #martialarts #busted #men #man #menshealth #reebok @reebok #fight #life
Luego del percance, Devin Powell reveló que tardo casi dos días en decidirse en ir al hospital para ser atendido; sin embargo, su condición era muy delicada.
Tras esto, drenaron la sangre acumulada en la zona dañada para evitar que la lesión empeorara. A través de sus redes sociales, el peleador de 29 años compartió fotos y videos durante su estancia en el hospital.
Fresh out of surgery from a ruptured testicle compliments of a @joelauzon accidental knee 🥜 🔨 😫... but how do you stop when ball is life? I live and die by my @diamondmma cup... but I didn’t wear it this day☹️ thankfully my nurse @carollinnpow could hold some hands post op #train #everywhere #ufc #mma #operation #bjj #mitts #knee #slide #cut #film #nostosmma #nogi #martialarts #getbetter #surgery #hospital #bed #boxing #mitts #fight #chicks #dig #scars #broken #man #men #thanks to @tmz_tv @maximmag @barstoolsports @mmafightingdotcom @mmajunkiedotcom for all doing articles on my training...misfortune😂