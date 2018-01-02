Murray renuncia a Brisbane y es duda para el Abierto de Australia

Brisbane, Australia

El británico Andy Murray renunció a disputar el torneo de Brisbane, uno de los que inaugura la temporada de tenis y que debía servirle para preparar el próximo Abierto de Australia, donde su presencia quedó ahora en duda.

"Lamento anunciar que debo retirarme del torneo de Brisbane. Estaba aquí con la firme intención de arrancar con fuerza el año pero desgraciadamente mi equipo y yo sentimos que no estoy todavía donde debería estar para jugar al más alto nivel", declaró el tenista escocés en un comunicado.

El ex número uno mundial no ha vuelto a disputar un partido oficial desde julio pasado debido a sus repetidos dolores en la cadera.

Murray aceptó sin embargo la semana pasada sustituir en el último momento al serbio Novak Djokovic, también lesionado, en el torneo de exhibición de Abu Dabi. Fue en un partido a único set, que perdió por 6-2 ante el español Roberto Bautista.

El tenista británico, de 30 años y actualmente en el puesto 16 de la clasificación mundial de la ATP, esperaba poder regresar a la competición en Brisbane.

"Es realmente desmoralizador constatar que cuando estás en la pista no rindes al nivel necesario para hacer frente a los mejores", explicó Murray en un largo mensaje dirigido a sus fans en Instagram.

"Hace ya mucho que mi cadera me hace sufrir. He consultado con los mejores especialistas y he hecho todo lo que me recomendaron para ponerme bien", explicó el tenista escocés.

"Entre las opciones que me quedan está seguir reposando y dar más tiempo a mi cadera para recuperarse. También puedo plantearme una operación, pero las opciones de que funcione no son tan buenas como podría desear. Eso sigue siendo para mí una segunda opción y espero no tener que recurrir a ella", añadió.

Murray tiene previsto permanecer en la ciudad australiana para entrenarse con miras a recuperar su mejor nivel.

En su comunicado no precisa si podrá jugar el Abierto de Australia, que se disputará del 15 al 28 de enero en Melbourne. Dejó incluso planear dudas al señalar que "de aquí a este fin de semana" tomará la decisión de si seguir allí o no. Si no se siente mejor dijo que volverá "a casa para decidir cómo continuar", concluyó.