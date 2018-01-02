Murray renuncia a Brisbane y es duda para el Abierto de Australia

El británico Andy Murray renunció a disputar el torneo de Brisbane, uno de los que inaugura la temporada de tenis y que debía servirle para preparar el próximo Abierto de Australia, donde su presencia quedó ahora en duda.
"Lamento anunciar que debo retirarme del torneo de Brisbane. Estaba aquí con la firme intención de arrancar con fuerza el año pero desgraciadamente mi equipo y yo sentimos que no estoy todavía donde debería estar para jugar al más alto nivel", declaró el tenista escocés en un comunicado.
El ex número uno mundial no ha vuelto a disputar un partido oficial desde julio pasado debido a sus repetidos dolores en la cadera.
Murray aceptó sin embargo la semana pasada sustituir en el último momento al serbio Novak Djokovic, también lesionado, en el torneo de exhibición de Abu Dabi. Fue en un partido a único set, que perdió por 6-2 ante el español Roberto Bautista.
El tenista británico, de 30 años y actualmente en el puesto 16 de la clasificación mundial de la ATP, esperaba poder regresar a la competición en Brisbane.
"Es realmente desmoralizador constatar que cuando estás en la pista no rindes al nivel necesario para hacer frente a los mejores", explicó Murray en un largo mensaje dirigido a sus fans en Instagram.
Hey everyone.. Just wanted to write a little message on here for anyone interested in what in going through right now. Firstly I want to apologise to @brisbanetennis for withdrawing at late notice and to everyone who wanted to come along to watch me play(or lose😇) The organisers couldn't have been more understanding and supportive and I'll always remember that. Thank you. I've obviously been going through a really difficult period with my hip for a long time and have sought council from a number of hip specialists. Having been recommended to treat my hip conservatively since the US Open I have done everything asked of me from a rehab perspective and worked extremely hard to try get back on the court competing. Having played practice sets here in Brisbane with some top players unfortunately this hasn't worked yet to get me to the level I would like so I have to reassess my options. Obviously continuing rehab is one option and giving my hip more time to recover. Surgery is also an option but the chances of a successful outcome are not as I high as I would like which has made this my secondary option and my hope has been to avoid that. However this is something I may have to consider but let's hope not. I choose this pic as the little kid inside me just wants to play tennis and Compete.. I genuinely miss it so much and i would give anything to be back out there. I didn't realise until these last few months just how much I love this game. Everytime I wake up from sleeping or napping i hope that it's better and it's quite demoralising when you get on the court it's not at the level you need it to be to compete at this level. In the short term I'm going to be staying in Australia for the next couple of days to see if my hip settles down a bit and will decide by the weekend whether to stay out here or fly home to assess what I do next. Sorry for the long post but I wanted to keep everyone in the loop and get this off my chest as it's really hurting inside. Hope to see you back on the court soon 🎾😢❤️
"Hace ya mucho que mi cadera me hace sufrir. He consultado con los mejores especialistas y he hecho todo lo que me recomendaron para ponerme bien", explicó el tenista escocés.
"Entre las opciones que me quedan está seguir reposando y dar más tiempo a mi cadera para recuperarse. También puedo plantearme una operación, pero las opciones de que funcione no son tan buenas como podría desear. Eso sigue siendo para mí una segunda opción y espero no tener que recurrir a ella", añadió.
Murray tiene previsto permanecer en la ciudad australiana para entrenarse con miras a recuperar su mejor nivel.
En su comunicado no precisa si podrá jugar el Abierto de Australia, que se disputará del 15 al 28 de enero en Melbourne. Dejó incluso planear dudas al señalar que "de aquí a este fin de semana" tomará la decisión de si seguir allí o no. Si no se siente mejor dijo que volverá "a casa para decidir cómo continuar", concluyó.