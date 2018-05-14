Escocia da a conocer los jugadores que enfrentarán a México

La selección de Escocia dio a conocer quiénes serán los jugadores que se enfrentarán a México el próximo 2 de junio en el Estadio Azteca, donde los dirigidos por Juan Carlos Osorio se despedirán de su afición rumbo al Mundial de Rusia 2018.

El partido se jugará en el Coloso de Santa Úrsula en punto de las 19:00 horas. Previo a este encuentro se medirá a Perú el

Aquí les dejamos los convocados de Escocia para el duelo ante el Tricolor:

Porteros: Jordan Archer (Millwall), Allan McGregor (Hull City), Jon McLaughlin (Hearts).

Defensas: Barry Douglas (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Jack Hendry (Celtic), Scott McKenna (Aberdeen), Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers), Callum Paterson (Cardiff City), John Souttar (Hearts), Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian).

Mediocampistas: Stuart Armstrong (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth), Dylan McGeouch (Hibernian), John McGinn (Hibernian), Kenny McLean (Aberdeen), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Jamie Murphy (Rangers), Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United), Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen).

Delanteros: Ryan Christie (Aberdeen), Oliver McBurnie (Barnsley), Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren), Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion), Johnny Russell (Sporting Kansas City).



SCOTLAND | Alex McLeish named his squad to take on Peru and Mexico earlier today.



➡️ Full story: https://t.co/omYQwoJRXVpic.twitter.com/mxGMgw44RT