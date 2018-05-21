Corredor con parálisis cerebral logra Medio Maratón

Justin Gallegos, un estudiante de 20 años originario de Oregón con parálisis cerebral completó el Medio Maratón de Eugene el pasado 29 de abril, con un tiempo de dos horas, tres minutos y 49 segundos.
Aunque su objetivo para esta carrera era bajar de las dos horas, el Medio Maratón fue la distancia más larga que Gallegos había recorrido, por lo que se dijo contento y orgulloso del resultado.
"Hoy he corrido y he terminado mi primera media maratón en un tiempo de 2:03:49", escribió Gallegos en Instagram.
"Aunque no he bajado de dos horas, estoy muy orgulloso de mi resultado hoy, ¡especialmente en mi primera media maratón! He contado con un gran equipo de apoyo, especialmente de mis liebres que me han ayudado durante toda la carrera! Es algo que nunca olvidaré, no sólo batiendo un récord, sino demostrando a todos que es posible no ponerse límites! No importa lo que la gente diga o haga, el único límite es la mente! Gracias a todos por vuestro apoyo! Espero que esta carrera pueda servir a otras personas, independientemente de si tienen una discapacidad o no, para entender que no hay límites", añadió.
Today I ran and finished my very first half marathon in a time of 2:03:49! While I did not break two hours, I’m still very proud of my performance today especially for my first half marathon! I had a tremendous support team especially from my pacers who pushed me the entire way! This will be something that I will remember forever, not only setting a record, but showing everyone that it is possible to be limitless! It doesn’t matter what others say or do, your only limit is your mind! Thank you everyone for the continuous support! I hope that this race can show others regardless of if we have a disability or not, there are truly no limits! Very honored and humbled for this race to serve as #Breaking2 Flyease Edition! My work with @nikerunning has truly been more than I could ever ask for and I’m humbled thankful to have a once in a lifetime opportunity! Everyone watch social media because the brand new edition of the Nike series Unstoppable retitled Limitless will premiere next week on the one year anniversary of #Breaking2 with the premiere episode being my #Breaking2 story and journey with distance running!! These past few months have put me through the wringer emotionally and physically but I realized that pain and discomfort are only temporary and if we don’t give up, it will be worth it! As I look forward, I look to possibly end 2018 with another half marathon and of course come back for a dominating cross country season! But as the years pass, I will continue to set my goals higher and eventually run a full marathon and beyond! All glory to God! #NikeRunning #Flyease #NoSuchThingAsADisability #StrongEveryMile #RunTheDay #Breaking2 #HalfMarathon #Limitless 📸: @johnnywildhorse
Durante la prueba, Justin Gallegos se enfrentó a serios problemas de calambres en los pies en la recta final de la prueba, pero aún así logró terminarla.
Como preparación para esta carrera, Gallegos contó con la ayuda de un equipo de liebres que le marcaron el ritmo, así como el fisiólogo jefe del laboratorio de investigación deportiva Nike, Brett Kirby, quien ayudó a Eliud Kipchoge, un corredor keniano a terminar el Maratón de Monza en 2:00:25.
Por ello, Kipchoge aprovechó para felicitar a Gallegos por su reto de no ponerse límites.
Ante esto, Justin se encuentra trabajando con Nike para el desarrollo de un prototipo de zapatilla para corredores con discapacidades.