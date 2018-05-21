Corredor con parálisis cerebral logra Medio Maratón

Ciudad de México

Justin Gallegos, un estudiante de 20 años originario de Oregón con parálisis cerebral completó el Medio Maratón de Eugene el pasado 29 de abril, con un tiempo de dos horas, tres minutos y 49 segundos.

Aunque su objetivo para esta carrera era bajar de las dos horas, el Medio Maratón fue la distancia más larga que Gallegos había recorrido, por lo que se dijo contento y orgulloso del resultado.

"Hoy he corrido y he terminado mi primera media maratón en un tiempo de 2:03:49", escribió Gallegos en Instagram.

"Aunque no he bajado de dos horas, estoy muy orgulloso de mi resultado hoy, ¡especialmente en mi primera media maratón! He contado con un gran equipo de apoyo, especialmente de mis liebres que me han ayudado durante toda la carrera! Es algo que nunca olvidaré, no sólo batiendo un récord, sino demostrando a todos que es posible no ponerse límites! No importa lo que la gente diga o haga, el único límite es la mente! Gracias a todos por vuestro apoyo! Espero que esta carrera pueda servir a otras personas, independientemente de si tienen una discapacidad o no, para entender que no hay límites", añadió.

Durante la prueba, Justin Gallegos se enfrentó a serios problemas de calambres en los pies en la recta final de la prueba, pero aún así logró terminarla.

Como preparación para esta carrera, Gallegos contó con la ayuda de un equipo de liebres que le marcaron el ritmo, así como el fisiólogo jefe del laboratorio de investigación deportiva Nike, Brett Kirby, quien ayudó a Eliud Kipchoge, un corredor keniano a terminar el Maratón de Monza en 2:00:25.

Por ello, Kipchoge aprovechó para felicitar a Gallegos por su reto de no ponerse límites.

Ante esto, Justin se encuentra trabajando con Nike para el desarrollo de un prototipo de zapatilla para corredores con discapacidades.

