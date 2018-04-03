Serah Smell, la jugadora de hockey que amamantó a su hija en el vestidor

Serah Small, una maestra y jugadora de hockey amamantó a su hija en público; "debe verse como algo bello y normal", dijo. 

Ciudad de México

La fotografía de la jugadora y maestra de hockey Serah Small amamantando a su hija en el vestidor de su equipo, Grovedale Vipers, le ha dado la vuelta al mundo.

La deportista canadiense recibió aplausos y críticas en redes sociales, pero ella considera que amantar es una actividad completamente normal, por lo cual desea contribuir a erradicar el estigma que existe en torno a la lactancia materna. 

"Me siento muy empoderada cuando estoy amamantando sin cubrir y siento que, como madre joven y segura de mí misma, puedo ayudar a cambiar el estigma de la lactancia materna y ayudar a normalizarla. Porque debe verse como algo bello y normal. La lactancia materna se realiza en cualquier momento y en cualquier lugar", dijo Small. 

La fotografía fue capturada por la madre de Small, Dena Lanktree. "Ella estaba en el vestidor, juega hockey desde que tenía cuatro años; (ese deporte) ha sido parte de su vida. La vi, se estaba preparando, estaba sentada allí y amamantaba a su hija; nunca vi algo más hermoso en mi vida", dijo.

Small decidió entrar a un torneo de cuatro partidos en Alberta, Canadá, a 8 semanas de haber dado a luz a su bebé, Ellie.

