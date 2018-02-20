Hermanos se viralizan por ejercitarse en la nieve

Las actividades deportivas siempre son buenas para la salud de las personas, realizarlas en la intemperie o en un gimnasio no hace ninguna diferencia; no obstante, un par de hermanos canadienses han llevado esto a otro nivel.
Never decline a challenge; no matter how silly, tough or ridiculous 😂💪🏻 __________ So yesterday was Bell let’s talk day and we made a story about people reaching out if they ever needed to talk and we meant it! Amazingly, one of the main benefits of cold exposure is mood elevation. It seems crazy, but if you’re feeling down giving your body a chilly shock can spice you right up. There have even been some cases of cold therapy helping to combat depression 👍🏻We do some form of cold exposure everyday (polar dip, cold shower, rolling in snow or ice bath) to help regulate our moods and we find it works very well.
John y Brad Mayo se han vuelto famosos en Instagram, gracias a sus constantes publicaciones donde aparecen efectuando ejercicios en la nieve utilizando únicamente pantalones cortos.
Flexiones, abdominales, estiramientos, entre otros, son algunas de las ejercitaciones llevadas a cabo por los hermanos Mayo en sus videos.
Having some fun on the ice this morning. We had to warm up before our polar dip to make it extra spicy 😅🤙🏻 __________ We aim to get our bodies super cold at least once per day. It never ceases to amaze us how easy it is to forget just how great getting cold can make you feel. Without fail, you'll feel more mental clarity, increased energy and your entire body will feel supercharged! Give it a try if you don't believe us. ❄️