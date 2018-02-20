Hermanos se viralizan por ejercitarse en la nieve

Los canadienses John y Brad Mayo se han hecho famosos en Intagram, debido a sus publicaciones en las cuales efectúan actividades deportivas a bajas temperaturas

John y Brad Mayo
John y Brad Mayo (Tomada de Instagram @mayo_bros_calisthenics)

Ciudad de México

Las actividades deportivas siempre son buenas para la salud de las personas, realizarlas en la intemperie o en un gimnasio no hace ninguna diferencia; no obstante, un par de hermanos canadienses han llevado esto a otro nivel.

John y Brad Mayo se han vuelto famosos en Instagram, gracias a sus constantes publicaciones donde aparecen efectuando ejercicios en la nieve utilizando únicamente pantalones cortos.

Flexiones, abdominales, estiramientos, entre otros, son algunas de las ejercitaciones llevadas a cabo por los hermanos Mayo en sus videos.