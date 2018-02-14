Equipos alrededor del mundo celebran el Día del Amor y la Amistar

Ciudad de México

A través de redes sociales, diferentes equipos del futbol mexicano y del futbol internacional desearon feliz Día del Amor y la Amistad a sus aficionados, dedicando fotos, videos, GIF's, entre otras cosas. Asimismo, equipos de la NBA, NFL, MLB, entre otras ligas, también se sumaron a las celebridades.

Ci sono amori che non hanno bisogno di essere corrisposti, perché sono puri ed eterni. Come quello per l’Inter che oggi celebriamo insieme a tutti voi.



Buon #SanValentino! 🖤💙 #InterInLovepic.twitter.com/Bg6KMGc4Wi — Inter (@Inter) 14 de febrero de 2018

Love is an art, a gaze, a smile, the truth ❤

This is what "love is..." according to the Rossoneri. What is love for you❓

Happy #ValentinesDay! 💞

L'amore è un'arte, uno sguardo, un sorriso, la verità ❤

Per i rossoneri "l'amore è..." questo. E per te❓

Buon #SanValentino! 💞 pic.twitter.com/PtqjcqIL9i — AC Milan (@acmilan) 14 de febrero de 2018

Let's see who's got the best #ValentinesDay rhymes 💙



Roses are red,

Manchester is blue,

__________

__________ pic.twitter.com/W3GxxUkwbM — Manchester City (@ManCity) 14 de febrero de 2018

Si no tienes quien te mande un mensaje de buenas noches, te dejamos un tip 💬💚😍



Basta con un "tqm" en el inbox de nuestro Facebook 😘#LoQueMásAmopic.twitter.com/BmrRbJgHuV — ClubSantosLaguna (@ClubSantos) 14 de febrero de 2018