Equipos alrededor del mundo celebran el Día del Amor y la Amistar

A través de sus redes sociales, distintos cuadros del futbol mexicano y del futbol internacional desearon un feliz día de San Valentín a sus aficionados

Equipos se unen a la celebridades del Día de San Valentín
Equipos se unen a la celebridades del Día de San Valentín (Foto tomada del Twitter: @ArsenalFC)

Ciudad de México

A través de redes sociales, diferentes equipos del futbol mexicano y del futbol internacional desearon feliz Día del Amor y la Amistad a sus aficionados, dedicando fotos, videos, GIF's, entre otras cosas. Asimismo, equipos de la NBA, NFL, MLB, entre otras ligas, también se sumaron a las celebridades.