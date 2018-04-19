El deporte se une al ‘Lemon Face Challenge’ por una noble causa

Algunos atletas y equipos han formado parte de este reto viral que busca crear conciencia sobre el cáncer terminal

Los Dodgers se unieron al reto del 'Lemon Face Challenge'
Los Dodgers se unieron al reto del 'Lemon Face Challenge' (Especial )

Ciudad de México

Un nuevo reto viral se está apoderando de las redes sociales. Se trata del 'Lemon Face Challenge', el cual pretende recaudar fondos para el tratamiento del cáncer terminal, principalmente en niños.

El desafío es muy simple: se graba la cara de los protagonistas luego de chupar un limón, luego invitan a otra persona a que se una.

Hasta ahora, varios deportistas y equipos se han unido a la causa y aquí te mostramos algunos de sus retos.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Los Angeles Dodgers

Utica Womens Hockey

CoastAL Sun Chiefs

Larry Fitzgerald‏