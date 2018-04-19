El deporte se une al ‘Lemon Face Challenge’ por una noble causa

Ciudad de México

Un nuevo reto viral se está apoderando de las redes sociales. Se trata del 'Lemon Face Challenge', el cual pretende recaudar fondos para el tratamiento del cáncer terminal, principalmente en niños.

El desafío es muy simple: se graba la cara de los protagonistas luego de chupar un limón, luego invitan a otra persona a que se una.

Hasta ahora, varios deportistas y equipos se han unido a la causa y aquí te mostramos algunos de sus retos.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Los Angeles Dodgers

We accepted Aubreigh’s #LemonFaceChallenge🍋 to spread #DIPG awareness! We now challenge the @Dbacks. You guys have 48 hours to do it. To find out more about Aubreigh; go to Facebook and look up Aubreigh’s Army. pic.twitter.com/xv2UpOc8d1 — Enrique Hernández (@kikehndez) 14 de abril de 2018

Utica Womens Hockey

CoastAL Sun Chiefs

Larry Fitzgerald‏