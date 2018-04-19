El deporte se une al ‘Lemon Face Challenge’ por una noble causa

Un nuevo reto viral se está apoderando de las redes sociales. Se trata del 'Lemon Face Challenge', el cual pretende recaudar fondos para el tratamiento del cáncer terminal, principalmente en niños.
El desafío es muy simple: se graba la cara de los protagonistas luego de chupar un limón, luego invitan a otra persona a que se una.
Hasta ahora, varios deportistas y equipos se han unido a la causa y aquí te mostramos algunos de sus retos.
Arizona Diamondbacks
The #Dbacks accept @kikehndez's and Aubreigh's #LemonFaceChallenge to spread #DIPG awareness in remembrance of Hollis and Gianna.— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) 15 de abril de 2018
We extend the challenge @LarryFitzgerald/@AZCardinals as well as @RandyMoss. pic.twitter.com/bZQA3S1cRX
Los Angeles Dodgers
We accepted Aubreigh’s #LemonFaceChallenge🍋 to spread #DIPG awareness! We now challenge the @Dbacks. You guys have 48 hours to do it. To find out more about Aubreigh; go to Facebook and look up Aubreigh’s Army. pic.twitter.com/xv2UpOc8d1— Enrique Hernández (@kikehndez) 14 de abril de 2018
Utica Womens Hockey
#LemonFaceChallenge 🍋🍋🍋 for #DIPG Awareness. We challenge you @UCWomensSoccer@Utica_Football and @UticaSPIFITpic.twitter.com/hwLoSFnDxh— Utica Womens Hockey (@UCWomensHockey) 19 de abril de 2018
CoastAL Sun Chiefs
#SunChiefSoftball took part in the #LemonFaceChallenge to raise awareness for DIPG and challenge #EaglesSoftball! #BeatDIPG#AubreighsArmypic.twitter.com/UPAN26BJT7— CoastAL Sun Chiefs (@SunChiefs) 17 de abril de 2018
Larry Fitzgerald
Mr Bidwill and I accept the @Dbacks#LemonFaceChallenge to spread #DIPG awareness.— Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) 18 de abril de 2018
We extend the challenge to @DevinBook/@Suns as well as @Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie. pic.twitter.com/cc2ZvioYkb