Floyd Mayweather presume cheque por 100 millones de dólares

El ex boxeador Floyd Mayweather, presumió mediante sus redes sociales, la cantidad que obtuvo luego de pelear ante Conor McGregor
'Money' publicó mediante su cuenta de Instagram, una foto con el cheque que ganó en su última pelea como boxeador profesional que se llevó a cabo en Las Vegas, Nevada.
Some say there’s a difference between being smart and intelligent. Everyone knows that common sense isn’t so common, but when it comes to being wise beyond years it’s proven I’ve got the Midas touch. It’s simple math, being 50-0 lets you know I READ my opponents just as clear as you can READ this $100,000,000 check. I stay getting checks like this, I will always have the last laugh!
El evento que fue calificado como 'La pelea del siglo' terminó con la carrera de 'Money' con un récord de 50 ganadas, cero perdidas por lo que se retiró invicto.