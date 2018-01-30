Floyd Mayweather presume cheque por 100 millones de dólares

Esta fue la cantidad que ganó el estadounidense tras vencer a Conor McGregor en la Verga, Nevada

Floyd Mayweather presume cheque por 100 millones de dólares (Tomada de Instagram @floydmayweather)

Ciudad de México

El ex boxeador Floyd Mayweather, presumió mediante sus redes sociales, la cantidad que obtuvo luego de pelear ante Conor McGregor

'Money' publicó mediante su cuenta de Instagram, una foto con el cheque que ganó en su última pelea como boxeador profesional que se llevó a cabo en Las Vegas, Nevada.

El evento que fue calificado como 'La pelea del siglo' terminó con la carrera de 'Money' con un récord de 50 ganadas, cero perdidas por lo que se retiró invicto.