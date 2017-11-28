Se rompe la racha como titular de Eli Manning

Ciudad de México

Los Gigantes de Nueva York, anunciaron que el quaterback que iniciará el próximo partido ante los Raiders de Oakland será Geno Smith y Manning estará en la banca por lo que se romperá su racha de 210 juegos como titular.

Cabe señalar, el menor de los Manning quien llevó a ganar dos Super Bowl, empezó su récord cuando ocupó el lugar de Kurt Warner el 21 de noviembre del 2014.

Mediante un comunicado, el entrenador Ben McAdoo aseguró que en los próximo cinco encuentro le dará la oportunidad a Smith t también le dará la oportunidad a Davis.

WATCH: Coach Ben McAdoo discusses the decision to start Geno Smith on Sunday pic.twitter.com/KYnAlRNRaz — New York Giants (@Giants) 28 de noviembre de 2017

Asimismo, en una entrevista, Manning aseguró estar triste por la decisión de McAdoo pero estará listo cuando se le requiera: “Entiendo que hay decisiones difíciles que deben tomarse en el mejor interés de la organización”.

WATCH: Eli Manning reacts to the announcement that he will not start on Sunday pic.twitter.com/nQoPEcfTl3 — New York Giants (@Giants) 28 de noviembre de 2017

Smith dijo estar contento por ser el titular ante Oakland.